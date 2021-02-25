The Appointments Committee of Parliament will later today, Thursday continue hearings to vet nominees of the President for various ministerial roles.

Minister-designate for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif; Awal Mohammed, the Minister-Designate for Tourism and Freda Prempeh the Minister-Designate for Works and Housing will take turns before the Committee to be vetted.

Mustapha Ussif served as the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme in President Akufo-Addo’s first term.

Awal Mohammed previously served as the Minister for Business Development, which was a new portfolio.

Freda Prempeh was previously a Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Though she has the same portfolio as Francis Asenso Boakye, the presidency clarified that her portfolio will be as a minister of state.

The Appointments Committee will end the week by vetting Ebenezer Kojo Kum, the Minister-Designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; Alan Kyerematen, the Minister-Designate for Trade and Industry and Kwabena Okyere Darko, the Mensah Minister-Designate for Western Region.