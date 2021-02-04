Myanmar’s military rulers have blocked access to Facebook, days after they overthrew the democratic government.

Officials said the social media platform – for many in Myanmar the main source of online information – would be blocked for the sake of “stability”.

Facebook has become a key rallying point for opposition to Monday’s coup.

In further civil disobedience, lawmakers are refusing to leave their compound in the capital, and more pot-banging was seen in Yangon.

The coup, led by armed forces chief Min Aung Hlaing, installed an 11-member junta, ending a short period of majority civilian rule.

The military said an election in November had been fraudulent – though the country’s election commission said there was no evidence of such fraud.

The elected civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, along with President Win Myint, were detained and on Wednesday police filed charges against them.

The charges against her include possession of unlawful communication devices – walkie-talkies used by her security staff.

President Myint is accused of breaching Covid rules while campaigning for last November’s election, won decisively by Ms Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy.

What is Facebook’s role?

The Ministry of Communications and Information said access to Facebook would be blocked until 7 February. However, it was still reported to be accessible sporadically.

Anthony Aung, who runs a tour agency in Yangon, the main city, told the BBC at one point he still had access to the site through WiFi but not cellular data.

He said “people around me are all rushing to download alternative apps and VPN” – virtual private networks that allow users to get round internet restrictions.

Hours later, Mr Aung said Facebook had stopped working completely.

Yangon student Min Htet said her education had already been suspended due to the Covid pandemic. “Blocking Facebook today means that the freedom of young people is restricted from now on,” she told Reuters.

Half of Myanmar’s 54 million people use Facebook and activists have set up a page to co-ordinate opposition to the coup.

Facebook became popular as the company initially allowed its app to be used without data costs in Myanmar so that consumers could avoid paying expensive telecoms data charges.

The social media giant acknowledged the disruption, saying “we urge authorities to restore connectivity so that people in Myanmar can communicate with their families and friends and access important information”.

Telecoms company Telenor Myanmar, which is part of the Norwegian Telenor Group, said it would comply with the order to block Facebook, but suggested in a statement that this breached human rights law.

What is happening on the streets?

A small protest has taken place in front of a university in Myanmar’s second city, Mandalay, with reports of four arrests.

In Yangon, residents banged cooking pots for a second night running.

A woman in the city told the BBC: “We bang drums as we want the military government and the world to know that we don’t agree with this military coup… I want our leader Aung San Suu Kyi back.”

At least 70 lawmakers with the NLD are refusing to leave a government guest house in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, and have declared what they are calling a new parliamentary session, BBC Burmese reports.

The lawmakers are among hundreds who were confined by the military to guest houses before being told they were free to leave.

The streets are for the most part calm with no sign of major protest and a night-time curfew in force.

However, hospitals have seen protests. Many medics have either stopped work, or continued while wearing symbols of defiance.

But a rally by thousands in support of the military, known as the Tatmadaw, took place in Nay Pyi Taw. Some waved banners saying “Tatmadaw that loves people”.