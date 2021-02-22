The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the La Dadekotopon Constituency in the 2020 elections, Dr Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio, has donated hundreds of books to his alma mater, St. Paul Anglican Cluster of Schools.

The donation was made on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

The donation of textbooks which cover subject areas such as English Language, Mathematics, Science and Ga Language, is expected to fill the gap of inadequate teaching and learning materials in the school and to improve academic performance which falls in line with Dr. Nyanyofio’s vision of improving the human capital in the constituency.

During the official presentation of the books, he stated that the school which he attended as a child, contributed immensely to who he is today.

“I stand here filled with a mixture of pride, honour and humility. This is the school and church that practically made me who I am,” he stated.

The donation was made in the presence of the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Isaac Quartey; the Assistant Priest, Rev. Fr. Leonard Botchway as well as the Heads and Teachers of the school.

The Headmistress of the Anglican 2 JHS, Ms. Olivia Ama Tetteh, on behalf of the Management of the School, the PTA and pupils, expressed her profound appreciation to Dr. Gerald Nyanyofio for the kind gesture.

She stated that: “This donation came at a time of a global COVID-19 pandemic when parents are hard up and trying all means possible to procure textbooks for their wards. This donation will go a long way to absorb the burden off their shoulders.”

She assured Dr. Nyanyofio that the learning materials will certainly be put to judicious use.

She also intimated that Dr. Joseph Gerald Nyanyofio has been a long time benefactor of the school having adopted some pupils and regularly supporting them with various academic needs.

Dr Gerald Nyanyofio on his part was full of optimism that given the needed support, his alma mater can equally produce many more personalities who will excel even beyond his own achievements and make the Constituency proud.

Afterwards, he seized the opportunity to interact with the pupils and encouraged them to take their lessons seriously.

“I have been at this stage before, and so I believe you can equally make it. With the values of hardwork, respect and a positive mindset, you can also make it and even go higher than I have, ” he admonished.