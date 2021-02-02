The Presidential Advisor on health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare has shed more light on the government’s vaccine roll-out plan.

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, he indicated that the government had outlined four categories of persons for the receipt of vaccine doses.

The segments are frontline workers, people with some form of health risk and co-morbidities, workers who offer essential services and the arms of government and the remaining population.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare said the government was expecting a batch of the COVAX vaccines first and “we are supposed to get about 20 percent of those vaccines which are about six million.”

“We are also getting vaccines from bilateral organisations. We are also getting vaccines from the private sector which have agreed to give vaccines for the companies, but they will also give the government the same amount of vaccines,” he added.

He also noted that there are “other organisations like the Tony Blair foundation which is also helping us to get some of the vaccines from the UK.”

Ghana’s target is to vaccinate 20 million of its 30 million population.

President Akufo-Addo has already indicated that the government is working to procure 17 million vaccines.

“Our aim is to vaccinate the entire population with an initial target of 20 million people. Through bilateral and multilateral means, we are hopeful of by the end of June, a total of 17,600,000 vaccine doses will have been procured for the Ghanaian people,” he said in an address to the nation on Sunday evening.

The earliest batch of vaccines will be in the country by March 2021.