Ken Ofori-Atta, the minister-designate for Finance has written to Parliament’s Appointments Committee requesting a rescheduling of his planned ministerial vetting.

He explained that the request is on health grounds.

Ofori-Atta was originally expected to meet with the Appointments Committee on February 18, 2021, but that can’t happen as he left the country to the US to seek further medical attention.

A public communication from the Finance Ministry on Sunday, February 14, 2021 said the Minister-designate after recovering from COVID-19 suffered some complications whose treatment facilities are not available in the country hence was leaving to the US to be attended to.

On the same day, he sent a letter to the Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu informing the Committee of his inability to be present on the scheduled date.

“I will travel to the United States of America to undergo a required medical intervention currently not available in Ghana. I am expected to be away for two weeks… Therefore, I kindly request your direction on arranging a new date for my appearance before the committee. The Ministry of Finance is available to discuss the necessary consequential processes to arrange an alternative date,” Ken Ofori-Atta’s letter stated.

Meanwhile, Ofori-Atta’s personal assistance has dispelled rumours that the former Finance Minister has died.

Rumours on social media on Monday claimed the minister-designate had passed in the US but Michael Bediako, his personal assistant published a photo on social media and said the rumours were untrue.

“Good morning, Honourable Minister-designate’s Delta 157 flight has landed,” a text message from Bediako confirming Ofori-Atta’s safe arrival in the US said.

“He is in good spirits. He sends his regards,” the text message concluded.

The message was accompanied by a picture of the minister-designate and his wife, Professor Angela, sitting at a waiting area at the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.