Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Attah has travelled to the United States of America for further treatment following complications after recovering from COVID-19.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Finance Ministry on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

The statement added that the decision to fly Mr. Ken Ofori-Attah was on the orders of his personal doctors.

“After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Mr. Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana,” the statement from the Ministry said.

The former Finance Minister is expected to be away for two weeks.

The 62-year-old is scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee on February 18, 2021, for his vetting.

He is expected to be questioned on Ghana’s increasing debt stock, the controversial state of the Agyapa royalties deal among other issues pertaining to the Finance Ministry.

The Finance Ministry says Parliament has been duly notified on the latest development.

Although the date on the statement was wrong, sources in the Finance Ministry have confirmed the content of the letter to Citi News.