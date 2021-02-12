The Appointments Committee of Parliament will later today continue hearings for the vetting of three more nominees of the President for various ministerial roles.

The Finance Minister-nominee, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to be the highlight of the vetting today because of the central role of his portfolio.

He is the immediate past Finance Minister.

In 2017, when he was vetted, Mr. Ofori-Atta spent the most time before the committee with his session running for 4 hours and 15 minutes.

Issues such as taxation, revenue generation and the widening of the tax net are some of the key topics he is expected to be questioned on.

Mr. Ofori-Atta is also at the centre of the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal which also expected to feature prominently during the vetting.

Also appearing before the appointment’s committee of Parliament will be the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs nominee, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and the nominee for Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is the immediate past Parliamentary Affairs Minister whilst Mr. Dame was the deputy-Attorney General in President Akufo-Addo’s first term.

The hearings have been moved from the Committee room to the Chamber of the house in light of coronavirus safety protocols.

The President nominated 46 persons in all to fill various ministerial portfolios.

Five persons have already been vetted after the process started on February 10, 2021.