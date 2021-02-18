The Ofoase Ayirebi Member of Parliament, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and the Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson are scheduled to meet with Parliament’s Appointments Committee today, Thursday, February 18, 2021, to take turns on vetting seat.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is hoping to be approved by Parliament as the Minister for Information while Hawa Koomson is hoping to be approved as the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah will not be new in the ministry if he is approved by Parliament.

He served as a Deputy Minister from 2017 to 2018 when President Akufo-Addo undertook his government’s first major reshuffle.

He was made the substantive minister after the reshuffle and served in that portfolio until the end of the first term of Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Mavis Hawa Koomson on the other hand served as Minister of Special Development Initiatives, one of the many new ministries created in President Akufo-Addo’s first term.

About Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was born on April 5, 1982, at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

He had his basic school education at St. Bernadette Soubirous School in Dansoman and continued to Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary in Koforidua for his senior high education and later studied at the University of Cape Coast where he received a bachelor’s degree in Commerce.

In 2012, he graduated with an MBA in Marketing from the University of Ghana, Legon.

In 2014, Kojo was awarded a bachelor’s degree in law (LLB) at the GIMPA Faculty of Law after two years of studies.

In 2016, he was called to the Bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Prior to that, in 2015, he contested and won the NPP parliamentary primaries for Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He won this parliamentary seat during the 2016 Ghanaian general elections. He was re-elected the MP for the area.

About Mavis Hawa Koomson

Mavis Hawa Koomson was born on February 3, 1966, in Sekondi in the Western Region. She had her Training College Education at Bimbila Training College from 1987 to 1991.

She then went to the University of Education where she obtained diploma in basic education from 2002 to 2006. She further pursued a degree course in basic education from 2006 to 2011 where she was awarded a Bachelor in basic education (UEW).

From September 2014 to November 2014, she offered a postgraduate diploma certificate in public administration (CPA) at GIMPA. From February 2015 to May 2015, she further pursued a postgraduate diploma certificate in public administration (DPA) at GIMPA. She is pursuing her Masters’ in public administration with specialisation in international relations and diplomacy from 2012 to date at GIMPA.

She has been a professional teacher for 21 years from 1991 to 2012 where she was a headteacher from 2005 to 2012, moving through the ranks of assistant superintendent in 1998 to Principal Superintendent in 2011.

She occupied various positions such as president of GNATLAS (Sekondi local) from 2005 to 2006, treasurer for GNATLAS (Western Region) from 2003 to 2005 and also Secretary for GNATLAS (Takoradi local) from 2002 to 2004.

She has been a Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency since 2012 where she served on various Select Committees of Parliament namely; Select Committee for Lands and Natural Resources, Select Committee for Women and Gender and the Select Committee for African Parliamentary Union.

Hon. Hawa Koomson is the only Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu-Senya East to have won the seat for two terms, and she is married with 3 children.