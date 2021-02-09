Ghana’s Parliament is closing down for three weeks.

This follows the confirmation of more COVID-19 cases in the House.

Reports indicated that at least 17 Members of Parliament and over 150 staff have tested positive for the virus.

The House is expected to resume business on March 2, 2021 according to a communication with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Meanwhile, the Appointments Committee will be allowed to vet ministerial nominees beginning Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Communication from Speaker

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin had earlier announced on Thursday, February 4, 2021, that “only members of Parliament and members of staff who are needed for the business of the House on those days will be allowed in the precincts of Parliament from next week.”

This was at a time when some 15 MPs and about 50 parliamentary staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

For the infected MPs, Mr. Bagbin said “all the 15 members have been contacted and advised to self-isolate. They have also been given prescriptions to facilitate their recovery.”

Again, he indicated that the House would work only on Tuesdays and Thursdays as a way of curbing spread of the virus.

Calls for shutdown

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak last week called for the shutdown of Parliament for at least two weeks over the outbreak of the virus in the House.

According to him, the COVID-19 positive MPs are not known and some still attend the business of the house which endangers the rest of them.

“15 MPs and 56 staff of parliament have tested positive for COVID-19. The best option is to shut down Parliament. We don’t know the IDs of those positive, who still attended Parliament. Shut down Parliament, all MPs and staff, self-isolate. Get us tested after 14 days, then we resume if negative,” he said in a Facebook post.