The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that there will be power outages in parts of Accra beginning tomorrow, February 11, 2021.

This is to enable a contractor to commence excavation works to interconnect load from the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) to the Kanda and Airport substations.

The power outages will last between 10 am and 4 pm on each one on the following days: Thursday, February 11, 2021, Tuesday, February 16, 2021, Friday, February 19, 2021, Monday, February 22, 2021, Thursday, February 25, 2021, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, and Friday, February 5, 2021.

Areas to be affected include; Roman Ridge, Parts of Airport Residential Area, Air Site Hotel, Primrose Place and its environs, ECG Roman Ridge District Office, Accra Girls, Maamobi, Kotobabi Polyclinic, Ghana Institute of Engineers, Ebony, Abavana Down, Kotobabi Down, Modex filling station, Alajo, Tobinco and Parts of Tesano.

Meanwhile, ECG says any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.