Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery attack on the Somanya Ambulance which led to the death of its driver, Abraham Tetteh.

This was disclosed to Citi News by the former Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

“The police are working seriously. They tell me they have arrested two suspects. But they are doing their own investigations and taking more leads as to how they can get to the bottom of this issue,” he said.

Mr. Darfour said this when he joined Eastern Regional Security Council and other officials to visit the accident scene at Aseseeso.

The Member of Parliament for Okere and Minister of Local Government and Regional Reorganization-designate, Dan Kwaku Botwe, Eastern Regional Minister-designate, Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Okere District Chief Executive, Daniel Kenneth, the Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Akrofi Ayirifi, the Deputy Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Peter Baba, various district police commanders in the area and the Regional Directors of the Ghana Highways and Urban Roads, Charles Aduboffour and Ing Kofi Nti Appiahgyei were part of the team that visited the scene.

They also had an engagement with stakeholders in the area in a bid to find a lasting solution to clamp down on activities of armed robbers operating between Aseseeso and Somanya.

After hours of another engagement, the team then moved to Aseseeso chiefs palace to pay a courtesy call on him and seek his advice on how to clamp down on the activities of the armed men who operate in the community.

Okatakyie Kusi Obuadum Amoyaw V told Citi News that the persistent robbery attacks over the years has affected development and economic fortunes of residents and the community.

MP for Okere Dan Kwaku Botwe who was equally worried about the attack said the assembly will support the police with a vehicle and tents for a post to help with regular patrols in the area during the day and night.

Background