Police have gunned down two suspected armed robbers after a shoot out at the Renault and Hyundai Car Company located at Atico Junction along the Kaneshie-Odorkor highway in Accra on Wednesday.

One of the deceased robbers was later identified as Bright Nyarko, a former worker of the company.

The command said its men were positioned ahead of the incident based on intelligence and intervened during the robbery attack.

Some of the items retrieved from them include one automatic pistol with 5 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and the victim’s bag containing a cash sum of GHS3,650.

“Around 5:30 pm when the cashier came out with the daily sales of the Renault section of the company to hand over same to the Hyundai department of the company, the robbers rushed and pulled out a pistol on her and robbed her of the handbag containing the company’s sales money. The police team which was close to the scene moved in and intervened,” the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge narrated.

A separate statement from the police said sensing danger, the robbers engaged the police in a shot out and in the process two of the robbers sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the police hospital for treatment, but the doctor on duty pronounced them dead on arrival.

“The others managed to escape. One automatic pistol with 5 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and the victim’s bag containing a cash sum of GHS3,650.00 were retrieved from the robbers. One of the deceased robbers was later identified as Bright Nyarko, 24 years, a former worker of the company.”

“The other deceased is yet to be identified. The two bodies are deposited at Police hospital’s morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy. The pistol with 5 rounds of ammunition and the bag containing the above-mentioned amount have been retrieved,” police added in the statement.