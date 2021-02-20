A woman has been left in a critical condition after a yet to be identified police officer reportedly shot into a group of people on the Tema motorway.

Reports say the group was returning from a burial at Ashaiman aboard a bus when the policeman driving a Toyota Landcruiser crossed them, claiming they were driving carelessly.

Eyewitnesses say the officer, who was with two other persons in his vehicle, fired shots at the group, leaving the lady unconscious.

“When we got to the junction to branch to America house [from the Motorway], a car following us that was driving a bit carelessly was crossed by another car, a Black Toyota 4runner car. Immediately three men get got out of that car and the bus driver who knew that he was driving carelessly, knelt down in front of the man [driver of the Toyota 4Runner] and started begging. We the bikers also joined to beg the man. He removed his ID card that he is a police man and that put fear into us. We kept begging that he should forgive us that we are from a funeral.

The man just entered his car and brought out a gun… He asked us to go back and we said we are not criminals. He shot the gun in front of us. We all scattered the first time and he shot again and I think the bullet spreads to one of it entered a lady’s ear and she collapsed,” an eyewitness, Hayford Brown narrated.

He added that “we all got angry and some started attacking him. Another guy in the car [with the police] also took out pistol and fired a warning shot… Fortunately, a policeman at the toll booth came and rescued the man and we all went to the East Legon police station.”

Meanwhile the lady has rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.