Consumer goods and personal healthcare products manufacturer, PZ Cussons Ghana, has donated GHS 250,000 to the Childhood Oncology Unit at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The amount presented is in fulfilment of the company’s promise to assist the facility through its Childhood Cancer Awareness Campaign, dubbed ‘Say Yes to Life,’ which was launched in partnership with the hospital in November 2020.

Marketing Manager for Personal Care Products at PZ Cussons Ghana, Maryann Boaten, said the gesture falls in line with the commemoration of the 20th edition of International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD), a global collaborative campaign marked every 15th February, to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to express support for patients and survivors.

She stated that the company will continue to assist the hospital as part of its commitment to positively impact lives in communities where it operates.

Ms. Boaten urged Ghanaians to patronize products from PZ Cussons Ghana to enable the company to grow and contribute more to national development.

The Deputy Director of Nursing Service, Department of Child Health at Korle-Bu, Leticia Amengor, expressed appreciation to PZ Cussons Ghana for the support, and pledged to continue collaborating with the company to save lives.

She said the donation will help to minimize the financial burden on parents of children suffering from cancer since the illness is not covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

She added that Ghana’s childhood cancer rate of 1:500 can be minimized through early detection of cases and treatment by medical experts to prevent loss of lives.