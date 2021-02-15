A re-run of the Western Regional Council of State election is scheduled for later this morning due to the inability of the two contenders to secure the needed majority votes in last Friday’s polls.

Eunice Buah, who is the incumbent and Nana Akomea, her only contender, both secured 14 votes each out of the 28 total votes cast.

According to the Western Regional Electoral Commission Director, Angelina Tagoe, the tie has necessitated the run-off hence today’s election.

“After the voting, there was a tie, two candidates had 14 votes each. 28 people voted. We couldn’t declare anyone as a winner because of the tie that is why we are running again,” she said.

The Council of State elections was held last Friday across all 16 regions of the country except for the Bono East Region where a court injunction was slapped on the process, following a petition by some Assembly Members in the Atebubu-Amantin and Kintampo North Districts.

Some of the notable winners in the elections include a former minister in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, Enoch Teye Mensah, who was elected as the Greater Accra Regional representative.

In the Volta Region, Torgbui Francis Nyonyo, the incumbent won the elections by polling 19 votes, he was closely followed by Robert Castro, who garnered 17 votes.

A 61-year-old retired Colonel Mahmoud Tahiru was also elected as the Northern Regional representative of the Council of State.

In the Upper East Region, the Paramount Chief of the Talensi traditional area, Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang retained his position after polling 19 votes out of 30 valid votes cast to beat his main contender, the paramount chief of the Chiana traditional area and President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Ditundini Adial Thomas-More.