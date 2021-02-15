International non-profit, Right to Play in partnership with German development agency , GIZ has launch a 15-month-long training and capacity building project for some 50 stakeholders in Agbogbloshie.

The project will equip the beneficiaries with relevant skills using sports and other fun and physical activities to communicate to promote peace and bring development in their localities.

George Ahiable, the Director of Programmes for Right to Play Ghana told Citi News that the first batch of trainees are expected to go back into their communities to also train others.

“The idea is to mobilize them and empower them to also become mobilizers and champions of peace and also to learn core life skills such as collaboration, team work and divergence, and we are starting this process by giving capacity building training to 50 participants,” he said.

He added that the team will follow up on beneficiaries to assess their efforts in implementing lessons from the training.

“[Besides that] we are going to have other community events organized along thematic areas such as the international commemorative days,” Mr. Ahiable added.

The project, themed, ‘sports for development’ will see the beneficiaries and lead efforts to use sports to address societal and gender issues in their communities.

Through various sessions, the trainees, including sports instructors, coaches and teachers will be taught to use sports as a reformative tool, bringing people together to achieve the desired goals.

“[We are equipping them with] knowledge and skill to drive change in their lives, families and communities. This is a trainer or trainers workshop to go to your communities with the skills and capacities we’ll build in you so that you train other youth and children,” said Illona Wayo, Project Officer at Right to Play Ghana.

Right To Play was established in 2000 by Johann Olav Koss who is now on the Board of the organization he founded now led by Dr Kevin Frey as the Chief Executive Officer. Right To Play works with schools and community-based organizations, train teachers and coaches in its unique play-based learning methodology.

The organization has been operating in Ghana since 2001.