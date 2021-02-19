The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Sawla-Kalba constituency in the 2020 elections, Banasco Seidu Nuhu has donated items to some selected students in the constituency.

Mr. Banasco Seidu Nuhu presented uniforms, textbooks, exercise books, pens, pencils, erasers among others to some pupils of the Sawla DA and the Nahari primary schools.

Mr. Banasco also gave out bicycles and books to four students of the Tuna Senior High Technical School who spend hours walking to and from school to their community daily.

The students say they get fatigued after walking from Nahari their community to Tuna which affects their concentration.

Mr. Banasco said the intervention is to “motivate the pupils and students to take their studies seriously.”

He said he is “aware that some students dropped out of school because of the long distance they have to walk from the community to school hence the need for those who are still trekking that distance to be assisted with bicycles so they don’t also drop out.”

Adam Razinatu, one of the recipients of the bicycles said they can now get to school on time and not miss some lessons and expressed his gratitude to Mr. Banasco