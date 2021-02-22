The Street Children Empowerment Foundation (SCEF) in partnership with Send a Smile e.V and the Bikergirl Foundation has distributed hygiene packs and other items to some street-connected children in Accra as part of this year’s Sharing is Caring Outreach.

The items which were procured with donations from individuals and cooperate bodies from Ghana and Germany are aimed at protecting the children from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outreach which was under the theme Mask Up, Step Out and Show love was led by rescued street children who helped officials of SCEF and Bikergirl Foundation to provide COVID-19 education to their peers.

Speaking during the outreach, the Executive Director of SCEF, Mr. Paul Semeh underscored the importance of caring for the vulnerable children on the street, especially in this current situation. He noted that protecting street-connected children from the virus was critical to national efforts to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

Mr. Semeh further encouraged members of society to take individual or group actions at both local and national levels to help protect the children in this time of crisis. He also pledged the continuous commitment of SCEF to the transformation of the lives of vulnerable children.

‘’Not only is it our moral responsibility to look out for these children, but it is also now in our collective interest as a society to ensure, that the children do not become exposed to the virus. Therefore, I am calling on everyone to take action to protect the children on our streets. Let us remember that, for as long as any member of society is not safe from the virus, none of us is safe either,” Mr. Semeh added.

President of Bikergirl Foundation, Ms. Brenda McSaawa highlighted the importance of the outreach, noting that the pandemic cannot be defeated unless members of society stand in solidarity and show love to one another.

She observed that the pandemic has affected vulnerable people in alarming proportions, an indication of the deep-seated systemic inequalities in society.

Ms. McSaawa emphasized that the agenda to leave no one behind in the 2030 sustainable development agenda requires the continuous collaboration of all and sundry. She, therefore, thanked all those who contributed to making the outreach possible.

‘’For us at Bikergirl Foundation, we are very proud of the impact we are making on the lives of these children. This outreach is an indication of the important role partnership can play in reducing the inequality gap. I am very grateful to all our generous donors, and it is my hope that a lot more people will be motivated to look out for these children during this pandemic’’, she noted.

The beneficiary children of the outreach expressed their appreciation and pledge to observe all the COVID-19 protocols.

‘’I am thankful to SCEF, Send a smile e.V and Bikergirl Foundation for this act of kindness. I promise to use these items for their intended purposes and also protect myself from COVID-19 by wearing the mask and using the sanitisers they have given me‘’, Adam Munira stated.

“Sharing Is Caring” is an annual outreach organized by SCEF to give an opportunity to its beneficiaries to cultivate the spirit of sharing, showing love, and maintaining personal hygiene.

This year saw the distribution of nose masks, hand sanitisers, soaps, and other personal items to over 70 street-connected children around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.