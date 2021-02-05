Forty-two students of a school in Akosombo in the Asuogyman District have contracted COVID-19 according to the Eastern Region Health Directorate.

As of yesterday, Thursday, the students have been isolated while mass testing is expected to take place.

The Eastern Regional Health Director, Dr. Winfred Ofosu told Citi News most of the students were asymptomatic.

“In the school, there was one student that had symptoms and was tested, and they decided to do mass testing, and they found quite a number of students who were asymptomatic and positive.”

He also said he was not aware of the exact school that had been affected.

“When I saw the figures, I tried to find out [the name of the school], but that information hasn’t come to me yet, but I know the school has about 42 cases,” Dr. Winfred Ofosu said.

Before this update, the Ghana Health Service on February 2 said 20 positive cases of COVID-19 had been recorded cumulatively in some schools in the Greater Accra Region.

It also said there was a limited outbreak of the virus in some schools in the Upper West and the Western regions but did not give details.

Schools in the country resumed teaching and learning from January 18 after several months of being closed in 2020 to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Eastern Region Has recorded 2,953 of the 69,255 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Ghana has also recorded 440 deaths from the virus.

There are currently 6,086 active cases following a recent surge in infections.