The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly will on Monday, February 15, 2021, begin the relocation of about 3,000 traders from the Takoradi Market Circle to the Ahenfie Hotel temporal market.

The move according to the metropolitan assembly, is to make way for the redevelopment of the 93-year-old Takoradi Market Circle.

The parts of the market were gutted by fire in August 2020.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the assembly, John Laste in a Citi News interview gave a breakdown of the plan for the relocation of the traders.

“We have up to five phases and with each phase, we are going to make the site available for the contractor to start work. As we speak, the sub-contractor we are working with is almost done with phase one. We will be creating spaces in the temporal market for the traders.”

“Some of these traders, especially the seamstresses and those who trade in their accessories, they will be relocated to a place called Dazdzie bakery.”