The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has called for the shutdown of Parliament.

Mr. Apaak insists that is the best option for the house.

His call comes after 15 MPs and 56 parliamentary staff tested positive for COVID-19 after a recent round of testing.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, announced this on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

“Only members of Parliament and members of staff who are needed for the business of the House on those days will be allowed in the precincts of Parliament from next week,” Mr. Bagbin said.

For the infected MPs, he said “all the 15 members have been contacted and advised to self-isolate. They have also been given prescriptions to facilitate their recovery.”

The Speaker added that sittings will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

But Mr. Apaak in a post via his social media handle called for the total shut down of the house for all MPs and staff of the house to isolate for 14 days.

According to him, the COVID-19 positive MPs are not known and some still attend the business of the house which endangers the rest of them.

“15 MPs and 56 staff of parliament have tested positive for COVID-19. The best option is to shut down Parliament. We don’t know the IDs of those positive, who still attended Parliament. Shut down Parliament, all MPs and staff, self-isolate. Get us tested after 14 days, then we resume if negative.”

Follow @Khaptain4real

