It is worth mentioning that Corporate Entities/Private individuals have played a major role in the socioeconomic development of the country through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs with many firms investing huge amount of money to support communities in which they operate.

Through the CSR programs, most companies now operate in an ethical and sustainable way and deal with their environmental and social impacts by considering the society in which it operates.

Among such companies/corporate entities in the country that is committed to its CSR activities to add their quota to national development is SMT Ghana, official distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks and Volvo Penta in Ghana.

Donation to Klaas Haven Montessori School

SMT Ghana as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility has supported Klaas Haven Montessori School located at Kasoa with student scholarship packages, Veronica buckets and some renovation works.

The company painted the entire school building and offered scholarship packages covering full tuition and feeding to 6 brilliant students. In addition, staff of the company mobilized stationery and other learning materials to the school. Veronica buckets and their accessories were also presented as part of the SMT’s commitment towards the control of coronavirus in the country.

Top Executives of the SMT Ghana including Mr. Felix Ofosu-Kontoh, Sales Director, Mr. Leonardo Aguiar, Technical Director, Mr. Godfred Sessah-Johnson, Health & Safety Manager, Mrs. Beatrice Oduru-Afranie, HR Director and Mrs. Hilda Peasah, Marketing Manager were present at Klaas Haven Montessori School to hand over the scholarship packages and the items.

Speaking on behalf of the SMT team, Mrs. Hilda Peasah, reiterated that the donation formed part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative targeted at giving back to society especially the communities within its operational areas.

“Being part of the SMT Africa Group, with our core values as caring, daring and sharing when the school contacted us for support we didn’t hesitate”.

“Education is one of the key factors of development and no country can achieve sustainable economic development without investing in its human capital. That is why SMT Ghana takes pride in supporting education. We recently started with our Volvo Truck traffic safety campaign dub: ‘Stop, Look and Wave’, to give school children the opportunity to better understand how trucks operate in traffic. We move around schools to educate the kids on the road safety and make donations as well to them”.

Receiving the donation, Mr. Christoph Edem Kobla Damalie, owner of the school thanked SMT Ghana for the gesture and urged Corporate Ghana to emulate in ensuring Government gets the adequate support to promote education in the country.

He recalled that Klaas Haven Montessori School was established in 2000 with the objective of inculcating human rights into the educational system so that kids will not have to wait to get old before understanding basic societal issues.

“Before we started this school, Kasoa was not developed like today so there were so many girls and boys moving around without schooling. I am happy we have made an impact in terms of education here in this community.”

“We are happy SMT Ghana is here to provide the necessary support and to be part of this success story. Education is vital especially the basic education because if the foundation is not strong then the whole structure will be weak”, he said.

It was a day worth remembering as the kids entertained the SMT team with songs and artistic display. Mr. Godfred Sessah-Johnson, Health & Safety Manager of SMT Ghana took the kids through a practical demonstration on the safer use of roads by pedestrians. The kids were also oriented on the basic road safety practices.

Most of the parents of the scholarship beneficiaries who spoke to the press were excited about the offer and thanked SMT Ghana for giving their kids hope for the future.