It now intends to use a vaccine from Johnson & Johnson instead.

“There are already some countries that are asking that we must sell it to them,” South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told a news conference on Wednesday.

“Our scientists will continue with further deliberations on the AstraZeneca vaccine used in South Africa and depending on their advice, the vaccine will be swapped before the expiry date.”

He added that he was due to speak with the World Health Organization (WHO) shortly after the news conference.

The WHO’s vaccine experts came out later on Wednesday to say that even countries with the South African variant of coronavirus should use the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Mr Mkhize is yet to comment since WHO’s announcement.

South Africa has recorded almost 1.5 million cases of coronavirus, and 47,000 deaths – far more than anywhere else on the continent.

What was the study and what did it find?

Researchers from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa and the UK’s Oxford University carried out the trial on around 2,000 healthy, young people with an average age of 31.

It has not yet been published or peer reviewed but a press release and a PowerPoint presentation were put together.

They found that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine offered “minimal protection” against mild and moderate cases of the South Africa variant of coronavirus in that low-risk group.

This means that even in people who’ve been vaccinated, the virus could still spread from person to person.

But it did not look at the impact of the vaccine on severe disease from Covid because there was no-one in the study who was in a high-risk category (over 50) or had an underlying health condition.

Oxford University researchers say promising results from other trials using similar vaccines in South Africa suggest their shot should be effective at preventing severe cases – the main aim of all Covid vaccines.

South Africa now plans to give the AstraZeneca jab to a group of 100,000 older nurses and healthcare workers.