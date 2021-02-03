The Supreme Court will later today, Wednesday, February 3, 2021, continue the hearing of the 2020 Election Petition case filed by the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

The court on Tuesday discharged Mr. Mahama’s 2nd witness, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte after being cross-examined by counsel for 1st and 2nd Respondents.

Mr. Mahama through his lawyers on Tuesday filed an application in court seeking to be granted permission to inspect documents of the Electoral Commission.

His lawyers, led by Tsatsu Tsikata, filed the application.

The documents Mr. Mahama wishes to inspect include the original constituency presidential election result collation forms for all constituencies, constituency presidential election results summary sheet, regional presidential election summary sheets for all regions, and the declaration of the presidential results form.

The petitioner had prior to this sent in two requests to the Commission for the Commission to admit to certain facts, and for Mr. Mahama to inspect the said documents. The Commission however did not accede to the requests prompting the present application.

The Court is expected to hear and rule on the application this morning.

Counsel for Mr. Mahama, Tsatsu Tsikata told the Court yesterday that the determination of this application will inform their next move in relation to calling any more witnesses.

At the last adjourned date, the lawyers for both the 1st and 2nd respondents indicated their objection to the application in court.

The Court is expected to sit, hear the arguments for and against, and rule on whether the application will be granted today.

Follow @Khaptain4real

