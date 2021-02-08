The supervisor of the Takoradi Veterinary Laboratory, Dr. Simon Gbene, wants more attention to be given to eyes as a source of coronavirus transmission.

Although the eye is rarely involved in human coronavirus infection, Dr. Gbene told Citi News his study shows that “the eye is a very important route that we should look at.”

“Currently, we are looking at the route of transmission and most people are much concerned with the nose and then the mouth. From my study, I’m realizing that the eye is a very important route that we should look at. This is because, when people come, and you interview them, you will realize that, they follow all the protocols but what they are not doing is covering their eyes. So if you don’t cover your eyes, and you get into a situation where the people are not wearing nose masks and the social distancing is not being respected, especially when you’re closer to somebody less than one metre away, if that person speaks, and he is infected and some of the droplets fall on your eyes, of course, you can get the disease.”

“So my caution to the public is that, looking at how infectious this new variant is, we should be very careful of our eyes,” Dr. Gbene said.

He, however, did not provide details on his study on the matter.

The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

One can also become infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands.

As far as the eyes are concerned, it is believed the virus could be transmitted through the tear ducts that connect the eyes to the nasal cavity and subsequently infect the respiratory cells.