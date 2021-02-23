Golf legend Tiger Woods was in serious condition when he was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning following a one-vehicle rollover car crash in California, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“One, adult male was assisted out of the vehicle & transported to a local area hospital in serious condition,” the tweet says.

Woods, 45, suffered moderate to critical injuries after emergency responders pulled him from his vehicle in Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Los Angeles County spokesperson Henry Narvez. A tweet from the department earlier said rescuers used the Jaws of Life to get him out of the vehicle.

Woods suffered “multiple leg injuries” and was in surgery following the accident, according to Golf Digest, which quoted a statement from Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg. CNN has reached out to Woods’ representatives for comment.

Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. CNN has reached out to the hospital for his condition.

How the crash happened

Aerial video from CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS showed the vehicle on its side off the roadway, which has two lanes in each direction and is divided by a median.

Woods’ vehicle crossed the center of the roadway before crashing, an official with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told Fox News.

“It’s kind of a downhill grade, and there are some winding turns, as well,” Capt. James Powers said. “(The vehicle) crossed the center median and went up the curb on the other side of the road, and it overturned into some shrubs.”

Powers said he thinks someone who lives near the scene reported the accident to sheriff’s deputies. “It took them about six minutes to arrive on scene, and they found a vehicle that had been overturned,” Powers said, “and it was off into some brush.”

Powers told Fox that the cause of the accident is under investigation, but there are no signs of foul play. “That road is kind of a steep climb, and he was coming downhill. Speeds can increase just by the momentum of a vehicle,” Powers said.

The sheriff’s department earlier said Woods was the only occupant of the car.

Narvez said another car, not involved in the initial rollover incident, stopped after the crash and was rear-ended.

Woods’ vehicle suffered major damage, according to authorities.

Recent injuries

Woods, a 15-time major champion, underwent a back operation for the fifth time in his career earlier this year.

Woods told sportscaster Jim Nantz in video posted Sunday on the PGA Tour’s Twitter feed that he was “feeling fine” but a “little bit stiff” after his most recent procedure. He said he was scheduled to get one more MRI.

Tournament host @TigerWoods gives an update on his health and his plans for the near future. pic.twitter.com/6TY3cXQIqK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 21, 2021

Woods previously had back surgery — a spinal fusion — in 2017 and made his return almost a year later. He went on to launch a remarkable comeback, winning the Masters in 2019.