The Paramount Chief of the Talensi traditional area, Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang has retained his position as the Council of State member representative for the Upper East Region.

Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang polled 19 votes out of 30 valid votes cast to beat his main contender, the paramount chief of the Chiana traditional area and President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Ditundini Adial Thomas-More.

At the end of polls, Naba Ditundini Adial Thomas-More polled six (6) votes while Dr. Akamboe Ayirebania polled five (5) votes.

The other two; a teacher and presiding member for the Kassena-Nankana West Assembly, Mr. Akurugu Eric Aligiyalah and a former NPP youth organizer, Mr. Yaw Mort had no vote.

Upper East Regional Director of the Electoral commission, William Obeng Adarkwa declared Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang duly elected Council of State representative for the region.

Speaking to Citi News, Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang called for the support of all and sundry to enable him to lobby and bring the needed development to the Upper East Region.

“My re-election as the Upper East Regional Council of State member has re-energized me the more and that I will offer whatever assistance or role I need to play to enhance the growth of the Upper East Region.”

“We need to work as a team, all those who cast their votes either for me or against me, as well as those who contested me, should know that, we are going to work as a team. It is the teamwork that matters and that, we are going to make sure that, if that happens I will also offer my maximum to the region”.

Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang was elected the Upper East Regional Council of State representative in 2017 after beating his predecessor, late Dr. Jacob Ayeebo and three others.

Achievements of the Tong-Raan as Council of State Member

Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtanga during his first tenure of office as Council of State Member for the Upper East Region contributed significantly to the development of the region.

He has been instrumental in the construction of the Pwalugu Multi-purpose dam project in the Talensi district and when completed will not only serve as a flood control mechanism and boost agriculture but also create thousands of jobs for the teeming youth.

Tong-Raan has also fronted for the construction of the Bolgatanga regional airport at Sumbrungu.

He has also lobbied for the construction of developmental infrastructure such as roads, schools, district hospitals amongst others.

He has again secured 18 jobs in the security services for some youth in the region and supported needy but brilliant students with scholarship to pursue higher education.