The Ghana Tuna Association has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament over the poor performance of the nominee to head the Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Ministry, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

The association feels the nominee is not capable of running the Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Ministry.

It highlighted some sector concerns in the petition like the collapsing pole and line sector, the dearth of skilled labour, international relations matters concerning climate change, among others.

Critics have said Mrs. Koomson did not demonstrate an adequate understanding of the sector.

In its petition, the association said Mrs. Koomson’s “basic skill sets, biases and passions are such that they may not fit into dealing with the challenges that the sector faces currently and the other workings expected of the sector minister.”

Though the association said it has been so willing to work with any person who is appointed at the pleasure of the President it noted that “recent experiences have taught us that we need as stakeholders to pick the early signals and submit our concerns to the attention of the appointing authority for whatever remedy that may be available, in order to protect our industries and businesses from decisions that are likely to impact them negatively and further collapse the sector”.

It thus urged the Speaker of Parliament to act on the concerns.