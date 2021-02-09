The Upper East Regional Secretariat of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as baseless the claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of government’s attempts to manipulate the electoral college for the election of a Council of State member in the region.

The NDC at a press conference on Friday, February 5, 2021, threatened a legal suit against the NPP over allegations of the government’s involvement of former Municipal and District chief executives and government appointees to vote in the upcoming election of a Council of State member.

The NDC argued that former MDCEs and government appointees cannot partake in the upcoming election since their tenure elapsed with the president in 2020 and has since not been replaced.

But addressing the media in Bolgatanga, NPP Upper East Regional Communications Director, Sanusi Isaah, said, the NDC’s claims have no legal basis and thus should be disregarded.

He stated that the MDCEs and government appointees can vote in the upcoming elections since they remain members of the assemblies until their appointments are revoked by the President as enshrined in the Local Governance Act 936 of 2016 section 20(4) and section 10 of the Local Governance (Amendment) Act, 2017, Act 940.

“The MDCEs are still at post and once their respective appointments have not been revoked by the president, they can and are eligible to form part of the electoral college for the Council of State election in the region. The same applies to government-appointed members and again unless and until the President exercises his discretion to revoke their appointment, they remain members of the assembly and can therefore take part as collegiate members in the region”.

“We, therefore, invite you to disregard the unlawful position taken by the NDC. There is no basis at all to support their claims, and we welcome their call to resort to the court of law on this issue”.

The Electoral Commission has scheduled Friday, February 12, 2021, for the election of a Council of State representative for the Upper East Region at the Upper East Regional House of chiefs.

Four persons are contesting the incumbent Council of State member, Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang.

The four are; a Presiding Member of the Kassena-Nakana West Assembly and a teacher, Mr. Eric Akurugu Aligiyelah, and a former NPP Youth organizer, Mr. Yaw Mort.

The rest are; a retired public servant, Dr. Akamboe Ayireabasia and the paramount Chief of the Chaina traditional area, and the president of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Naba Ditundini Adial.