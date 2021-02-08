The Paramount chief of the Talensi traditional area, Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang is in a keen race with four contestants seeking to retain the position of a Council of State member representing the Upper East Region.

Known in real life as Robert Mosore, he was elected the Upper East Regional Council of State representative in 2017 after his resignation as Member of Parliament for the Talensi constituency to ascend the throne of the Talensi ‘skin’.

Tongraan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang who beat his predecessor late Dr. Jacob Ayeebo and three others to become the Regional Council of State is in another keen contest with four others seeking to retain his position.

In a notice of poll sighted by Citi News, four contenders are in the race to unseat the incumbent.

The four are; the paramount chief of the Chiana traditional area and current president of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Naba Ditundini Adiali Thomas-More and a retired public servant Dr. Akamboe Ayirebasia.

The rest are; former Upper East Regional youth organizer and businessman, Yaw Mort and a teacher, Mr. Akurugu Eric Aligiyelah.

The election of the Council of State member for the Upper East Region shall be done at the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs on Friday, February 12, 2021.