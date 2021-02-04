The Upper West Regional Police Command today, Thursday, February 4, 2021, arrested 83 persons in Wa, the regional capital, who were found in public not wearing face masks.

The arrest formed part of measures put in place by the Command to ensure the strict adherence of the safety protocols laid down for the COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint police task force, numbering about 25, started the exercise around 9:00 am.

Those picked up by the police comprised 66 males and 17 females who had flouted the mandatory rules.

Majority of them were riders, pedestrians, hawkers and shop owners.

The alleged offenders were marched and assembled at the forecourt upper West regional police command.

“The safety protocols must be adhered to. Those who have been arrested here are yet to be investigated after which a decision will be taken. We want them to understand that if they are being arrested that there are punishments for them”, Upper West Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Gideon Ohene Boateng indicated.

Some of the persons arrested who spoke to Citi News, however, complained that the police should have sensitized the public before conducting the exercise.

Available records from the Ghana Health service indicate that the Upper West region currently has a case count of 213 persons infected with the COVID-19 pandemic with 61 active cases.

Like other regions, none adherence to the safety protocols continues to be the major hindrance in combating the disease.

DSP Gideon Boahene has therefore assured that his men will continue to arrest persons who flout the protocols.

“It is never late than never. So for the recalcitrant who have made up their minds not to wear the masks, they will be dealt with”, he said.

Meanwhile, all 83 persons have been issued warning letters and discharged.