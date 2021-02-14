The University of Energy Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani has purchased new vehicles to augment its daily operations.

The University of Energy and Natural Resources purchased the vehicles with financial support from Ecobank.

Speaking at the handing over of the vehicles, former Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Harrison Kwame Dapaah noted that the plans to purchase the vehicles became necessary as operations especially field trips were being affected because of inadequate vehicles.

Prof. Dapaah was hopeful the vehicles would go a long way to help the university in its field trips.

The Vice-Chancellor of UENR, Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako, commended the previous Vice-Chancellor and the then Management and the Students’ Representative Council for the bold decision they took.

Professor Asare-Bediako noted that they would make good use of the vehicles and commended Ecobank for their support.

“I thank God for the wisdom of the past Vice-Chancellor and the management for their foresight. This is clear evidence of a good working relationship between the uni and the corporate bodies such as banks and within the University it shows a good relationship between the management and the students’ body, I want to commend the SRC for their support. As the Vice-Chancellor, I want to assure you that we would continue to be in a close relationship so that we would be able to do more.”

The Senior Relationship Manager of Ecobank for Sunyani and Kenyasi, Desmond Afoakwa noted that the bank came on board to support the institution because of the good relationship that exists between the two bodies.

He indicated that the bank would continue to collaborate effectively with the university in the years ahead.

“This is a manifestation of a good relationship between an institution and a bank, if you put your money in the bank you expect that on a rainy day, the bank is supposed to provide you with an umbrella that can shield you so that the rain would not beat you. So, when we had the request, we decided that this is the time for us also to put our heads together to ensure we come and assist the University. This is just the beginning; we are willing and ready to support at any time.”