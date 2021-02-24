Uganda’s Health Minister Jane Aceng has denied reports that top government officials have been vaccinated against Covid-19 before the country formally receives vaccines.

Ms Aceng was reacting to a report by local newspaper Daily Monitor and American newspaper Wall Street Journal.

In a tweet, the ministry said neither the president nor his close associates had been vaccinated as alleged.

“I want to categorically state that neither President Museveni nor his inner circle have been vaccinated against Covid-19,” the minister said.

Uganda’s has so far 40,221 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The country is expecting to receive donations of 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India and another 300,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China.

No date has been confirmed on the arrival of the vaccines.