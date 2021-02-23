The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Professor Richard Amankwah, has disclosed that UMaT will soon introduce a course in Practice of Engineering aimed at enhancing creative works of local artisans to help solve societal needs.

Professor Amankwah who was speaking during the 16th matriculation of UMaT in Tarkwa also said that would be complemented with the establishment of the School of Sustainable Development to challenge UMaT’s technical students to achieve their highest level of intellectual capabilities to meet industrial needs.

“As a recognized institution of higher learning with specialization in mining, petroleum, allied engineering, and management science education, we seek to challenge our students to discover their potentials and achieve the highest level of intellectual capabilities and personal growth to meet industrial and professional needs of industry and the country. To deepen this uniqueness, we will soon be establishing the School of Sustainable Development, where in addition to environmental and occupational health and safety engineering, programs in forestry and landscape engineering and waste and resources engineering will be run.”

“UMAT will also introduce courses in the Practice of Engineering where students will engage local artisans in our communities and through apprenticeship to improve on their creativity and raise challenges and prepare for the world of work. In addition to the hardcore engineering courses, we will also be introducing soft-skills in courses like critical thinking and integrated thoughts, financial education, and leadership to further improve the quality of our products,” he said.

Professor Amankwa also hinted at the introduction of new professional doctorate courses next academic year.

“By next academic year, the university will begin professional doctorate courses and programs to encourage practising engineers and professionals to earn higher degrees through the innovations they bring to their day job,” he added.

While adding that UMaT in collaboration with the Ministry of Railway Development has started the School of Railway and Infrastructure Development in Essikado, the Vice-Chancellor of UMaT, also highlighted the effort to increase female enrolment into UMaT.

“Out of 4,351 undergraduate applications received, 1,062 or 24% were admitted. Of these, 71 % are males and 29% are females. Our gender mainstreaming policy is moving on, and we intend to continue until we have about 50% females participation.“