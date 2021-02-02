The US Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised against all travel to Tanzania.

The health agency has updated Tanzania’s alert to level four, meaning transmission of coronavirus is “high or rising rapidly”.

Forty-one African countries have been listed in level four, the highest category of alert.

“Travellers should avoid all travel to Tanzania. Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading Covid-19,” part of the advisory says.

It has also told those intending to travel to the East African nation to have a Covid-19 test at least 72 hours before their departure or arrival.

“During travel, wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from people who are not travelling with you, wash your hands often or use hand sanitiser, and watch your health for signs of illness,” the advisory added.

President John Magufuli continues to urge Tanzanians to take precautions against Covid-19, the latest cases of which he blames on travellers bringing it into the country, and has cautioned against taking Covid-19 vaccines.

Tanzania last shared data on Covid-19 with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Africa CDC in May 2020.