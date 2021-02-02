The Volta Regional Health Directorate is concerned about the surge of the coronavirus in the region though it says it has not been overwhelmed.

Dr. Senanu Kwasi Djokoto, the Deputy Regional Health Director, blamed the recent surge on persons ignoring safety protocols.

“It is quite obvious that adherence to the protocols in the Volta Region has been at its lowest since the outbreak of the pandemic,” he said on Eyewitness News.

The surge notwithstanding, Dr. Djokoto said the region had an adequate foundation to deal with the surge in the virus.

“What has saved us from a disaster is the fact that we have built systems and capacity over the past year during the first wave.”

Our coordination is “very much on point,” Dr. Djokoto boasted.

The Volta Region has four treatment centres at its disposal in Ho, Adidome, Battor and Aflao, and has had to deal with 963 cases of the virus so far.

Ho, Hohoe and South Tongu have been the hardest hit in the region, according to Dr. Djokoto.

He also said the bed capacity is currently about 120 “and can be stretched to about 160 if need be.”

On the enforcement side, the Volta Region Police PRO, Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, indicated the police were focusing on sensitisations.

“We have intensified our education on radio, TV and other fora,” he said, also in an Eyewitness News interview.

“We believe that we are going to go all out to ensure that the cases do not go out of hand, and we are able to collectively fight the pandemic.”

Nationally, Ghana has 5,358 active cases of the virus with 416 deaths.

Aside from the non-adherence to protocols, observers fear the new variant of the virus is accounting for more severe outcomes from infections.