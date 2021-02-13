The Volta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has congratulated Francis Nyonyo, popularly known as Torgbui Nyonyo on his re-election as the Volta Regional Representative to the Council of State.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of VCCI, Yormme Kporsu urged Torgbui Nyonyo to seize the opportunity given to him to facilitate development in the region.

“It is our expectation that your re-election will help propel the region by way of attraction of investment, business opportunities and advocacy for the region.”

“We look forward to a closer collaboration with you in pursuit of the industrialization and commercialization agenda of the Volta Region,” it added.

Out of nine contestants, Torgbui Nyonyo won the elections by polling 19 votes, he was closely followed by Robert Castro, who garnered 17 votes.

Certified Results, Council of State elections, Volta Region

Atisu Koni Charlse – 0

Frederick Kwame Gbeku – 0

Osei Christian Dzidzi – 0

Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo – 19

Bernice Grace Adiku Heloo – 0

Felix Lartey – 0

Dzakpah Daniel – 0

Robert Castro – 17

Osie Adza Tekpor – 0