The Appointments Committee of Parliament will later today continue the vetting the nominees of the President for various ministerial roles.

The Minister of Defence nominee, Dominic Nitiwul and the Minister of Education nominee, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum will face the committee today.

Mr. Nitiwul is the immediate past Defence Minister whilst Dr. Adutwum is in line for a promotion after serving as a Deputy Minister of Education.

The activities of the Committee have not been affected by the shutdown of Parliament for three weeks after 17 MPs and 151 staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to the observance of COVID-19 protocols, media houses apart from the state broadcaster will not be allowed to cover the event.

The vetting process began yesterday with the nominees for the Health and National Security portfolios, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and Albert Kan Dapaah.

The President nominated 46 persons in all to fill various ministerial portfolios.

The persons scheduled for voting tomorrow are the Parliamentary Affairs Minister-nominee, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; the Minister of Justice-nominee, Godfred Dame and the Interior Minister-nominee, Ambrose Dery.