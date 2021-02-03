The Human Resource Department of Vodafone Ghana and the Vodafone Ghana Foundation have lent their support to the Children’s Block of the Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) Hospital, in the ongoing battle against COVID-19, with a generous donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical supplies.

The donation, which was led by Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, Human Resource Director at Vodafone Ghana and Amaris Nana Adjei Perbi, Vodafone Ghana Foundation Head, took place at the premises of the LEKMA Hospital in Teshie, Accra. Items provided by the joint team from Vodafone included boxes of surgical nose masks, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, rubbing alcohol, and tissue papers among others.

Speaking during the ceremony, Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, the Human Resource Director of Vodafone Ghana, said the donation forms part of Vodafone’s commitment to the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana.

“COVID-19 infections in Ghana are skyrocketing and at this current rate our healthcare institutions will need more PPE to enable them work efficiently while protecting themselves, and their patients adequately. As part of our commitment to the fight, staff of Vodafone Ghana ranging from the Directors to senior and junior staff members joined forces with the Foundation to contribute funds towards the purchase of this much-needed equipment for the Children’s block of the LEKMA hospital. We believe that the only way we can defeat this disease is by coming together and mobilizing resources to support our front-liners while resolving with one accord to adhere to the needful protocols. ”

Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Amaris Nana A. Perbi also reiterated that Vodafone Ghana Foundation continues to strengthen its partnership with various health organisations through a variety of innovative and relevant initiatives.

“Through thoughtful initiatives such as Homecoming and award-winning project Birthday Stars, we discharged over 500 insolvent patients from hospitals last year, and we keep assisting vulnerable communities. Again, our Healthfest initiative has culminated in the organisation of medical outreach programmes across the country, and these interventions have impacted thousands of Ghanaians at their point of medical need. In the same vein, we pledge our continued support to help curb the global pandemic in Ghana”, he added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital and the Children’s block, Dr. Mawuse Akorli, Head of the Paediatrics Department, and Madam Rejoice Arthur, Administration Manager at LEKMA Hospital expressed their appreciation to Vodafone Ghana for the kind gesture and lauded their relentless commitment to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We say thank you to the Vodafone Ghana Foundation and Vodafone Ghana for bringing these items to us. These came in the nick of time; just when we were running out of supplies. We are really grateful for the continuous connection you keep with us and for your dedicated efforts in the fight against COVID-19.”