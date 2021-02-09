Fifty-four police stations and installations across the Western Region have been disinfected by Zoomlion Ghana Limited following the increasing cases of a new COVID-19 variant in the region.

The Regional Manager of Zoomlion, Alhaji Abdulai Abdallah told Citi News the exercise is being undertaken concurrently across the region with special focus on Police facilities that are patronized daily by the public.

“We have 54 police stations and everyone has other facilities that are disinfected. Today we have done the cells, the offices, charge offices and training facilities that they have as well as the car parks. We are doing this to ensure that the environment is safe for people to transact business. We are all aware that the police station is an area where a lot of people visit daily. Once the area is disinfected, it is safe for people to come in”, he said.

Unlike some regions where the police are arresting breachers of the COVID-19 protocols, the Western Regional Police Command says it has intensified its education on the need for the public to adhere to the protocols especially in Takoradi.

The Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Police Command, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku who was there to supervise the Zoomlion disinfection at the police headquarters in Sekondi told Citi News the command will commence arrest of residents when its sensitization fails.

“For Western Region, we have not arrested anyone for breaching the COVID-19 protocols so far. The idea of enforcement is not only about the arrest but also to insist that people wear nose masks. So we have been to the various metropolis and districts. We are sensitizing them but if we realize that they are still not adhering to the protocols, then we will go on with the arrest.“