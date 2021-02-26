The Minister-Designate for Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum has promised to introduce a DNA genealogy database that will help in tracing authentic successions to stools and skins.

He believes this will help in tackling chieftaincy disputes across the country.

This is expected to complement the National House of Chiefs’ initiative of documenting various successions to stools and skins.

“Already the National House of Chiefs has started the process of documenting the various successions to the stools and skins. When I am given the nod, I intend to collaborate with them on another level to, if possible, introduce a DNA genealogy database that will complement what is already being used.”

“Currently, you have to trace your family tree to find who has a legitimate right to occupy a stool or skin. With this kind of collaboration, there can be some certainty as to which individuals are eligible to contest some of these stools and skins as and when they become vacant,” he told the Appointment Committee on Friday, February 26, 2021.

Several chieftaincy disputes across the country have led to violent clashes which have resulted in either the death or injury of persons involved.

Other groups including the Volta House of Chiefs have been assisting the government’s efforts at reducing chieftaincy disputes by embarking on sensitisation programmes in some regions.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently indicated that the government is seeking an increment in the number of judicial committees and regional house sittings to hasten the adjudication of outstanding disputes.

He said this will reduce the number of chieftaincy disputes in the country.