The Minister-designate for Works and Housing, Freda Prempeh has said the government is committed to rolling out rural housing projects aimed at bridging the housing deficit in the country.

She made this known during her vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

“The Ministry will collaborate with the Local Government Ministry and MMDCEs to see how best we can source more land from our traditional authorities and also how best we can tap into the local materials in their various constituencies and districts in order to start rolling out rural housing projects, which will go a long way in bridging the housing deficit.

“We always focus on the formal sector, public servants, civil servants and organized groups when it comes to housing but what about farmers and workers in the rural communities? Where do they lay their heads at the end of the day.”

Ghana’s housing deficit now exceeds two million despite an annual supply of 40,000 housing units.

Demand for housing units is pegged at about 70,000 units annually.

Ghana’s housing deficit has largely been attributed to land tenure systems, high population growth and rural-urban migration.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had earlier indicated that his government is working to address the country’s housing deficit.