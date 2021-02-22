WhatsApp is pushing ahead with controversial changes to its terms of service, but altering the way it notifies users following a backlash.
After its first announcement in January, millions of users downloaded apps from WhatsApp’s competitors.
The Facebook-owned platform previously said it had been the victim of “misinformation” around the change.
But WhatsApp now says it has “reflected” on how it could have explained the changes better.
The phrasing of the warning in the initial push led to widespread fears that it was going to share large amounts of WhatsApp data with Facebook.
In reality, very little had changed in that area – and almost all users had previously accepted the type of data sharing involved.
As part of its second attempt to convince users, WhatsApp will begin displaying a banner alert within the app in the coming weeks.
It encourages users to learn more about the update and what is – and is not – changing.
Messages informing users of the update will also be displayed in the status section of the app.
The new terms are scheduled to come into effect on 15 May.