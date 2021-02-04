Yedent Agro-Processing Company Limited, an indigenous Ghanaian agro-processing company, and their marketing and sales partner, The Little Cow Consulting Limited, have donated products worth about 20,000 GHS to four prison facilities and four orphanages across Ghana.

The products donated include 460 boxes of Tom Vita.

Tom Vita is a ready-to-eat cereal made from Soya bean, millet and maize. The product has been fortified with a micronutrient premix, containing 18 vitamins and minerals, such as iron, folic acid, calcium, iodine, zinc, and vitamin A, C, B12, D and many more.

The other items are 12 boxes of mirazone bleach, 12 boxes of mirazone hand sanitizers and 200 packs of water.

The facilities supported include the Accra Senior Correction Center, Accra children’s home, Ghana Prisons Service in Koforidua, Koforidua Christian Village Orphanage, Tamale central prison, Tamale Children’s home, Kumasi Central Prison and Kumasi Children’s home.

The donations form part of the companies’ corporate social responsibility drive.

About Yedent Agro-Processing

Yedent Agro Processing Limited is a wholly Ghanaian owned food processing company. The company currently employs about 80 people and deals with thousands of cereal smallholder farmers across the three Northern and Brong Ahafo Regions of Ghana.

The company has four distinct processing entities comprising the Maize grit processing for the brewery and poultry industry, Cereal blends fortified processing for human consumption, Soybean meal and crude soy oil processing for the poultry and other industrial users, and Soy fortified food supplement for infant and young child feeding.

About The Little Cow Consulting Limited

The Little Cow Consulting Limited (TLC) is an indigenous African full-service marketing agency.

TLC helps local and global brands in Africa optimize their value creation potential with unconventional, high-quality end-to-end solutions.

The company has branches in Ghana and Rwanda.