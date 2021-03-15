The Transformation Ghana Leadership Initiative (TGLI) is hosting a 15-year-old American Scientist, Ms. Gitanjali Rao to speak on creativity and innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The workshop is scheduled for March 16th at 4:30 PM GMT.

Ms. Gitanjali Rao was recognized as America’s Top Young Scientist and received an EPA Presidential award for inventing her device “Tethys”—an early lead detection tool.

Gitanjali is also the inventor of “Epione”—a device for early diagnosis of prescription opioid addiction using genetic engineering, and “Kindly”—an anti-cyberbullying service using AI and Natural Language processing.

She was honoured as Forbes “30 Under 30 in Science” in 2019 and TIME’s “Top Young Innovator” and “Kid of the Year” for her innovations and STEM workshops she conducts globally, which has inspired over 38,000 students in the last two years across four continents.

In her sessions, she shares her own process of innovation that can be used by students all over the world.

She is an experienced TED speaker and often presents in global and corporate forums on innovation and the importance of STEM.

Gitanjali is a partner for Forbes Ignite Network where she has piloted a concept called Empathy Sharktank that helps in employee-employer engagement and staff development for start-ups and schools.

