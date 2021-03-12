The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and caretaker Minister for Finance, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on Friday, March 12, 2021 delivered the 2021 Budget Statement and Economy Policy before Parliament.

He delivered the address in the stead of Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister-nominee who is in the US receiving medical attention for COVID-19 complications.

The 2021 budget mainly focused on the government’s major plans for revival of the Ghanaian economy which Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The budget also indicated that the government’s plans to introduce eight taxes; some new and others reviewed.

