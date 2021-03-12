The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has presented the 2021 Budget statement of government in Parliament.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu delivered the presentation on the grounds as a caretaker Minister for Finance which was stated in a letter delivered to Parliament on Thursday.

The Suame legislator acts in such a position due to the unavailability of the Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, who has not been vetted yet due to health reasons.

The Finance Ministry earlier indicated that Mr Ofori-Atta had been receiving medical attention in the US after dealing with complications from COVID-19.

