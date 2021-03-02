Schoolgirls kidnapped from a boarding school in the north-western Nigerian state of Zamfara have been released.

The state’s commissioner for security and internal affairs, Abubakar Muhammad Dauran, told the BBC that a total of 279 students were freed and are currently in the state capital, Gusau.

He said the earlier figure of 317 has now been discovered to be inaccurate as no girl has been left behind in captivity.

It is not clear whether a ransom was paid.

The schoolgirls were seized by gunmen in Jangebe on Friday morning. President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the kidnapping as “inhumane and totally unacceptable”.

Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle is expected to address the girls on Tuesday morning.