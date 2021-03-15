The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has filed an urgent question in Parliament for the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum to answer relating to newly-authored history textbooks titled “History of Ghana”.

Mr. Ablakwa announced this on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

According to him, the book contains “bigoted publications” targeted at denigrating the Ewe ethnic group.

Mr. Ablakwa however described it as “offensive, divisive and incendiary”.

The North Tongu legislator said such books shouldn’t be approved for students.

He thus wants the Minister to educate the house on measures the government is “taking to purge Ghanaians students against publications”.

“This is to notify all concerned that I have filed an urgent parliamentary question requesting the Minister for Education to appear before the House and respond to the two bigoted publications in the issue.”

“The text of my urgent question is as follows: To ask the Honourable Minister responsible for Education whether the publications titled: History of Ghana, Text Book 3 by Badu Nkansah Publications authored by Badu Nkansah and Nelly Martinson Anim and Golden English Basic 4 authored by Okyere Baafi Alexander both of which contain bigoted content targeted at the Ewe ethnic group have come to his Ministry’s attention; were they approved by any of his Ministry’s agencies and what steps Government is taking to purge our schools and bookshops from offensive, divisive and incendiary publications of this nature?”

The said textbook has generated some public discomfort since portions of it came to the fore.

The Deputy National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Edem Agbana is organizing a demonstration against it.

Badu Nkansah Publications apologises

Meanwhile, Badu Nkansah, the publisher of the book has apologised to Ghanaians.

According to the company, although the book had satisfied most of the technical content requirements, NaCCA “told us to work on certain aspects of the book further in order for it to meet the expectations of the new curriculum”.

“Unfortunately, while undergoing the review, a limited quantity of the unpublished draft found its way into the market. We have seen certain snapshots on social media which has generated justified public uproar due to their offensive tone. Though it is not a deliberate attempt to berate such a huge section of our society, we wish to unreservedly apologise for the slip. Our brand stands for national unity, and we currently employ workers who originate from all parts of the country.”

The firm also said it is investigating how the few copies found their way into the market.