The Alajo North Electoral Area in the Ayawaso Central Assembly, Mr. Ibrahim Halidu has organised a clean up exercise on Ghana’s 64th Independence Day.

The exercise is to keep the environment clean and also advocate for cleanliness among residents to maintain a clean and healthy environment.

Mr. Ibrahim Halidu and the Unit Committee members with the support of the Municipal Assembly and the community intended to clean and desilte gutters around Sem Cinema area, where indiscriminate dumping of waste has choked the gutters with filth and sand.

After the five hour exercise, Ibrahim Halidu who was engaged by the media says his major concern was to help improve the sanitary condition in the area. He added that the cleaning of the area should be a collective effort and must not be left in the hands of only the Assembly.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to members of the Alajo North community to cultivate a new habit of keeping their environment clean.

Halidu pointed out that his office will continue to initiate a number of sensitisation activities in schools, churches and mosques, including regular clean-up exercises to create enough public awareness about the need to keep the environment clean at all times.

He also called on the Municipal Asembly to continue to support the Assembly Members whenever they embark on clean up exercises and to also prosecute environmental offenders after much had been done to sensitise the people on the need to keep the environment clean.